Over 2,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 2,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the 12 p.m. Sunday (3/29) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 80. A total of 666 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
According to DPH, there are 15 positive cases in Chatham County, eight in Glynn County, four in Effingham County, seven in Bryan County, one in Bulloch County, three in Liberty County, one in Long County, two in Camden County, one in Toombs County and two in Tattnall County.
DPH will release updated numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
