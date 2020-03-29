President Donald Trump approves major disaster declaration for Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - FEMA announced Sunday, March 29, that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Georgia.
This will help supplement the state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal funding is available to state and eligible to local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
