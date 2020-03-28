Record-breaking heat possible Sunday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures warm up quickly on Sunday! After patchy morning fog, we’ll rise to the lower 80s at lunchtime with highs once again near 90°. The record high for the day is 90°, set in 1907. There is a good chance that we will at least tie that record Sunday afternoon. It’ll be breezy during the afternoon as cloud cover increases a bit after lunch, but we won’t see rain.