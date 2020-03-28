Record-breaking heat possible Sunday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures warm up quickly on Sunday! After patchy morning fog, we’ll rise to the lower 80s at lunchtime with highs once again near 90°. The record high for the day is 90°, set in 1907. There is a good chance that we will at least tie that record Sunday afternoon. It’ll be breezy during the afternoon as cloud cover increases a bit after lunch, but we won’t see rain.
Tybee Island Tides: 1.3′ 6:13AM | 6.3′ 11:56AM | 1.1′ 6:25PM
Monday will be dry but slightly cooler during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. On Tuesday, a storm system will approach from the west. This could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, mainly during the afternoon into evening. A few of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe.
This in an interesting set up between a colder “wedge” of air and a warmer area. How far north the warm air makes it will dictate who has a better chance for storms. Make sure you are checking with us for updates!
Rain moves out by lunchtime on Wednesday with highs only in the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. Our Thursday morning lows will dip near 50°, with some inland areas potentially making it into the upper 40s. Highs then remain in the low to mid 70s through this coming weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
