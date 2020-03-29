Report: Georgia Southern tabs Burg as new men’s basketball coach

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern didn’t waste much time in finding the new head coach for the Eagles men’s basketball program.
Reports say Georgia Southern will name Texas Tech assistant coach Brian Burg the new head coach in Statesboro.
Burg spent the last four seasons with the Red Raiders, and helped lead Tech to the NCAA Championship in 2019. He was the program’s Chief of Staff his first two years in Lubbock.
Burg also comes to Statesboro with Sun Belt experience. Before working at Texas Tech with head coach Chris Beard, Burg was Beard’s assistant at Little Rock in 2015-2016. That season, the Trojans went 30-5 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a double overtime win over five-seed Purdue.
In 2015-2016, Burg was named one of CBS Sports’ top five mid-major recruiters.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.