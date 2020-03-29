Thunderstorms possible Tuesday!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon as high clouds continue moving overhead. This evening will be mild and dry with temperatures in the 70s after sunset. A weak front moves in overnight into Monday morning, but we won’t see any rain with its passage. Temperatures start out in the mid 60s Monday morning under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be around 80° at lunchtime with highs in the mid 80s.
Monday Tybee Island Tides: 7.2′ 12:12AM | 1.2′ 6:56AM | 6.3′ 12:42PM
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A low pressure system will approach from the west, moving east. This will spark showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. For our area, communities south of I-16 have a better chance of experiencing one of these stronger storms. The main threats within these thunderstorms are for brief damaging straight-line wind gusts and a brief tornado or two. These storms will move across the Coastal Empire Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
Isolated light showers will linger Wednesday morning when temperatures will be in the mid 50s at sunrise. Cooler and drier air will then filter in with highs only in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday morning will be the coolest out of the next week with some inland areas briefly dipping into the upper 40s, while the vast majority of us bottom out in the lower 50s. Highs remain in the 70s Thursday afternoon through the weekend.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.