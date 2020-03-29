10 tickets issued for failure to social distance, Horry County police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are doing their job to prevent the spread of COVID-19 along the Grand Strand.
The department took to social media Sunday to explain their efforts and warn violators of potential punishments should social distancing policies be broken.
“In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, groups of 3 or more should disperse or separate, particularly if all are not part of the same family unit,” HCPD said in a Facebook post.
Police say 10 citations were issued on Saturday and many others were approached and asked to disperse.
To report social distancing violations that do not involve members of the same family unit, you can call the non-emergency line at 843-248-1520.
