Aeterna Zentaris: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Monday reported a loss of $1 million in its fourth quarter.
The Summerville, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.
The drug developer posted revenue of $18,000 in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $6 million, or 35 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $532,000.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.13.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEZS