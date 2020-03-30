Arrest warrants issued for Statesboro murder suspect

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
According to the Statesboro Police Department, just before noon Friday, Statesboro Police responded to the parking lot of The George Apartments on Woodlands Drive for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered 49-year-old Kenneth Emanuel Smith shot. Smith was transported to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah where he died from his injuries.
Detectives say later that day, they conducted a search warrant at an apartment at The Hamptons Apartment on Rucker Lane and say they are confident the suspect has fled the area. They say arrest warrants for the suspect have been issued, but no further information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Cpt. Akins at 912-764-9911.
