Bringing hungry residents together at a safe distance, food trucks cater to Savannah neighborhoods

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a time when restaurants are having to limit in-house seating capacity, or do away with it altogether, many are finding ways to still make some money.
That includes taking their cooking to the neighborhood.
Whether posted up in parking lots of local businesses or in driveways, the community is definitely welcoming a change of pace for lunch or dinner.
Even though Savannah’s Emergency declaration takes restrictions a step or two further than those county-wide, the City is working with permitted food truck operators to keep them cooking in a time when many brick and mortar restaurants are offering at best carry out or delivery only. Some businesses only operate food trucks, making these kinds of efforts crucial.
Owners have to have permission from a property owner, maintain 200 feet from a restaurant and maintain social distancing guidelines.
“Anything that we can do to get people to safely congregate, enjoy one another’s company, hang out with the dogs, catch up on what’s been going on the last few days, make sure everybody’s happy and healthy...if they need anything, we’re here for them. And to put a smile on everybody’s face in this very difficult time," said Savannah resident Stephanie Hendrick.
The pop-up operation on East 57th Street has the sidewalk marked so customers maintain six feet between each other, and they’re asking all customers to wash their hands before coming.
