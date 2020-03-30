Bryan County School District distributes free meals to Richmond Hill apartment complexes

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County School District staff is going above and beyond to give away free meals at different apartment complexes throughout the city of Richmond Hill and other parts of the county. All while making sure that their own students are also fed.
With everyone stuck in the house practicing social distancing, leaving the house for necessities like food can sometimes be a daunting task. It might not seem like much, but even just a plastic bag with a few items can go a long way.
While keeping a safe distance, many of the faculty and volunteers say it’s not only nice to put a smile on kids’ faces during this time, but to know they’re getting a nutritious meal is their main concern.
“They come up on skateboards, bikes, and hoverboards and the parents see each other and some of the time they say hello." Melissa Cowart and Tom Greiner are bus drivers for the district. They talk about what they’re missing and their weeks since they haven’t seen one another. We’re both bus drivers in the district so I see some of my kids that ride my bus, and not all of the people we get here live here.
“It’s heartwarming,” said Mya Lawton. Her children received free meals. “It’s nice to be able to provide my kids with a variety from the monotony of staying the house, we do run through the food a lot quicker than normal.”
A school bus and district faculty will be at different apartment complexes Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
