Consider This: Stay home, be smart, be safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Last week, the City of Savannah joined an ever-increasing number of cities which have issued a shelter at home order.
The intent is noble. Force people to stay home, reduce the opportunities to spread the COVID-19 virus, keep our already overburdened health care system from becoming overwhelmed, which would lead to catastrophic results, as we are seeing in a few epicenters of the pandemic.
The effectiveness of the order, however, is not achieving that intent. Partially because the City of Savannah only accounts for a small percentage of our community, and our County and State Leaders have not followed suit. And the other problem, is the list of essential businesses is quite extensive, something done with the intent of keeping our commerce going.
Many organizations, including all or our religious institutions are taking the social distancing and bans on large groups seriously and are now dependent on virtual services to reach their congregations.
That is, except for one large church in Florida. This weekend The River at Tampa Bay Church defied that city’s shelter at home order, and all common sense, by holding its normal Sunday service, packing in parishioners into its main sanctuary.
The church in a statement said quote, "it would be wrong for us to close our doors at this time, or any time."
Consider this: we are weeks, if not months away from getting a handle on this deadly virus and returning to any semblance of normalcy. Blind faith in our leaders, be it religious or otherwise will do nothing more but make this horrible situation worse.
Stay home. Be Smart. And be safe. We are all in this together, but we must stay together, even if that means we also must remain apart
