Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push south of the area today. This will give us dry weather and slightly cooler temps. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Low pressure will move in from the west by the evening. This will bring a warm front through the area early followed by a cold front by late. Showers and storms move in by late afternoon. Storms have the potential to be strong to severe. The main threat is from strong winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Much cooler air arrives Wednesday as high pressure builds in. The high pressure lasts into the weekend with mainly dry conditions and warming temps.
Today will see a partly cloudy skies, highs 84-88.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 58-65.
Tuesday starts dry but rain and storms move in from the west by 5pm. Some storms may be severe. Highs 73-82.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with the severe storm threat ending by 10pm. A few showers may linger overnight, lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday will start with morning clouds then partly cloudy and cooler, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.