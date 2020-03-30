Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 3-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push south of the area today. This will give us dry weather and slightly cooler temps. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Low pressure will move in from the west by the evening. This will bring a warm front through the area early followed by a cold front by late. Showers and storms move in by late afternoon. Storms have the potential to be strong to severe. The main threat is from strong winds but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Much cooler air arrives Wednesday as high pressure builds in. The high pressure lasts into the weekend with mainly dry conditions and warming temps.