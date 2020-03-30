Establishing boundaries to adapt to a work from home setting

“When you have some sort of order in your life, your brain works a lot more efficiently, and you have to make a lot less decisions," says Kate Jones, organizer at Kate Waldo & Co. "This is a schedule that I ended up printing out for our family and has been working really well, where we write when we have calls. Having more than one person work from home, or anyone work from home, and there probably aren’t a lot of places that are quiet and that you’d want to be on video for, and when you already have it planned out and you know who needs the space when then it makes it a lot less stressful, everybody in the whole house knows to be quiet. Allows us to know when we have work time and when we can take a break.”