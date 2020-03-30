First case of COVID-19 reported in McIntosh County

Update on COVID-19 (Source: Gray Television)
March 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 12:38 PM

MCINTOSH CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health says a McIntosh County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home.

This is the first confirmed case in McIntosh County.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Put distance between yourself and other people.
  • Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

