Ga. DPH reporting 2,800+ cases of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 2,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon update Monday (3/30) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 87. A total of 707 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
According to DPH, there are 16 positive cases in Chatham County, ten in Glynn County, four in Effingham County, seven in Bryan County, one in Bulloch County, four in Liberty County, one in Long County, one in Candler County, three in Camden County, two in Toombs County, two in Tattnall County, and one in McIntosh County.
DPH will release updated numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
