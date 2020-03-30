Jasper County Grab n’ Go initiative provides updates for future deliveries

JASPER CO, S.C.. (WTOC) -An update from the Jasper County School District on the grab and go feeding initiative.
The initiative began on Monday. Breakfast and lunch will be delivered for anyone 18 years of age and under.
Those deliveries will happen Monday through Thursday at approved sites.
Students will continue to receive two meals per day but on Thursday, students will receive their meals for Thursday and Friday.
During the week of April 10 through April 17, buses will not deliver meals.
Instead, students will receive meals for that week in advance on April 9th.
