Local artist takes different route to breaking out of creative funk

"I've always felt drawn to art. Even when I was very little art was my favorite subject. I think that being an artist is just something you are born with. It's a very primal drive. It's something that you can't say no to – it's something that you can't deny. So, if you are just born with it, then you are born with it. It's just something that you're going to do regardless of anything else – even if people say that you're not going to find a job doing that or you're not going to make any money, you're still going to just figure out a way to make it work.