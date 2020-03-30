Local artist takes different route to breaking out of creative funk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -"My studio is located in the Stables in Savannah," says Addie Joe Bannerman. “It’s a really awesome warehouse that has tons of different artists. I love to be here. It’s good to be in a social setting.”
"I've always felt drawn to art. Even when I was very little art was my favorite subject. I think that being an artist is just something you are born with. It's a very primal drive. It's something that you can't say no to – it's something that you can't deny. So, if you are just born with it, then you are born with it. It's just something that you're going to do regardless of anything else – even if people say that you're not going to find a job doing that or you're not going to make any money, you're still going to just figure out a way to make it work.
“So, one day I was in this really big artist rut and I didn’t want to paint faces and I didn’t want to paint figures, I was just tired of it all. And I usually drink tea whenever I paint, usually a green tea. I was like, hmmm… I’m using this tea and drinking this tea – what if I painted on the tea bag?”
"And I thought it was a little bit of a crazy idea, but I was in this rut, so I thought I might as well – and so I let the tea bag dry completely and then I separated it and scrapped out all of the tea leaves and then flattened it out and let it dry completely and then I started playing with paint on the tea bag – and it's a completely different process."
"Its really fun and they are beautiful and you can put them in a floating frame and they just look great. They are really great gifts and they're not expensive and they are fun for me to do. They get the creative juices flowing in a different way. "
"I think the more you hustle and the more you put yourself out there, that is how you are going to be seen. If you go out and you stomp the pavement and you put yourself out there then you're going to be seen. That's the bottom line. You can't sit and wait for people to come to you – you have to put the lines out and see what fish will bite."
“Art is what makes the world go 'round and if you are born being an artist and feeling creative and embrace that, then go for it – and don’t let anybody hold you back. Not even yourself."
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.