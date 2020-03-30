Milestone reached on second new reactor at Plant Vogtle

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Power says a milestone has been reached in the construction of a second new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle.
The Augusta Chronicle reports the 750-ton top head for the reactor’s containment vessel was lifted into place Friday. The giant cap measures 130 feet across and is 37 feet high.
Georgia Power called it the final major lift for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 4 reactor. The utility says the $17.1 billion expansion adding a pair of reactors to the nuclear plant in Burke County is now 84% complete.
The first new reactor is scheduled to go online late next year, with the second one following about a year after that.
