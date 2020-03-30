Monday: Warm & Dry, Ahead of Tuesday Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a partly cloudy, mild and muggy morning across the area. Fog remains pretty patchy and shouldn’t be much of a problem.
The forecast remains warm and dry through the day, today. The temperature warms to around 80°, or so, in most places by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon between 3 and 5 p.m. or so.
Showers and storms are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening, A couple may be severe. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Severe straight-line wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible with a couple storms. The greatest risk of severe weather will be south of the Altamaha River. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App Tuesday afternoon and evening.
A few rain showers linger into Wednesday morning, followed by increasing sunshine Wednesday afternoon.
Great weather lingers into the rest of the work-week.
