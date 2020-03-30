Savannah City Council gives daily update on COVID-19 response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson listed off a number of concerns during Monday’s Savannah City Council teleconference update on the response to COVID-19 in the city.
One of the biggest issues he sees is with under-reporting of confirmed cases which he fears is leading people not to take the outbreak seriously in Savannah.
The Mayor going as far as saying he is almost certain we (Chatham County) have had coronavirus deaths in our community.
He also feels the number of cases will go up drastically this week as we get closer to the 14-day mark since St. Patrick’s Day.
The Mayor went on to say he was “dissatisfied” with what he saw after driving around the city over the weekend.
Seeing a number of people not practicing social distancing especially at local parks, calling Forsyth Park, “coronavirus central.”
Mayor Johnson said if people do not start taking this seriously he will move to have parks in the city closed as well.
Finally, the Mayor said he was concerned with the lack of social distancing taking place at “big-box stores” that are open currently saying, "Walmart is like the new club in town."
He plans to address this issue Tuesday during his media availability.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.