S.C. reporting total of 16 deaths, 774 cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials announced Sunday a 16th person has died in the state from the novel coronavirus.
They say the latest victim was an elderly patient in Horry County.
The total number of cases, as of Sunday afternoon, now stands at 774.
Charleston County has the highest number of cases, at 117. Beaufort County is reporting 50 cases, while Berkeley County reports 14 and Georgetown County now reports 10.
You can click the state map below to see total cases county by county.
President Trump on Sunday announced he was extending the social distancing guidelines for another month after projections showed the peak of COVID-19 cases will hit in about two weeks.
“Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won," he said from the White House Rose Garden Sunday. "That would be the greatest loss of all. Therefore, the next two weeks and during this period, it’s very important that every one strongly follow the guidelines. We will be extending our guidelines to April 30th to slow the spread.”
Trump said he hopes the country will be in a state of recovery by June.
When asked about earlier comments that he hoped to recommend returning to normal activities by Easter, which is this Sunday, he said that was just an aspirational goal.
He also said he does not think social distancing guidelines will relax in certain regions before April 30, an idea that had been under consideration.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.