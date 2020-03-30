Senior soccer player awaits the next time she can play

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With seasons postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19, athletes are having to adapt their workout regimen to keep in shape.
Belle Martinez, a senior goal keeper at Richmond Hill High School, has resigned herself to the fact that she probably won’t get to play her final year as a Wildcat.
“We don’t have like a senior night or anything anymore. The season is over, so our last season is over. It’s really sad," Martinez said.
Still, she considers herself fortunate. Martinez will continue her soccer career after she graduates at Mercer.
She and her future Bears teammates are trying to keep in shape for the next time they take the field, whenever that might be.
“People will go out in groups of two or three with their teammates, so nothing big, and they use zoom and then they have a little online session, so it’s actually, it’s pretty cool," she explained. "People are getting creative.”
She’s adapting to doing her schoolwork at home, and says the biggest challenge isn’t solo workouts- it’s finding a place for them.
“I’d say the biggest challenge is definitely finding somewhere to have a session, since a lot of the fields are closing, it’s definitely been a challenge to do that, but we’re making it work. It’s good.”
She’s doing online CrossFit workouts, along with running and some goalie drills- trying to stay sharp until the time comes she can play another game.
The Georgia High School Association has suspended all athletic competitions and practices through April 24th.
