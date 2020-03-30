Tybee city council to reevaluate emergency declaration during teleconference meeting

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It could get even quieter on Tybee Island.
The city of Tybee Island will be discussing its own emergency declaration at a meeting Monday.
Mayor Shirley Sessions and city council already issued the declaration and are planning to tweak it at Monday's meeting. A lot of the declaration includes information about what the island is already doing to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
It has been about a week and a half since the mayor closed all public beaches on the island. Council also banned any public consumption of alcohol and has asked restaurants to only offer take out, drive-thru, or delivery service.
Council is also asking that all Tybee residents shelter in place, which means people should only be going out for essential services like grabbing food at a restaurant or grocery store.
Council members will discuss possible additions that could be added to the declaration. They are considering prohibiting any new short-term rental or hotel reservations on the island at this time, except for first responders who may need shelter. They're also looking at stopping all construction on the island unless it's an urgent repair or public project.
To practice social distancing, the city council will meet via teleconference Monday, March 30 at 3:30 p.m.
