Warm Monday ahead of Tuesday thunderstorms

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. A low pressure system will approach from the west, moving east. This will spark showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. For our area, communities south of I-16 have a better chance of experiencing one of these stronger storms. The main threats within these thunderstorms are for brief damaging straight-line wind gusts and a brief tornado or two. These storms will move across the Coastal Empire Tuesday afternoon into the evening.