Wilmington Island resident hopes to quell coronavirus fears with pre-Christmas cheer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -You’ve probably seen different posts, dances, and challenges people around the world are doing on social media to remind one another to stay hopeful in light of COVID-19. One Wilmington Island resident is trying to shine light in a different way.
“The neighbors first," Chris Nowicki pauses, thinks for a moment, and continues, saying "I think they thought I was a little crazy.”
The holiday season is his favorite time of year.
“Christmas lights bring everybody so much joy," Nowicki says. "It’s just something simple but it just makes you happy and makes you feel like a kid inside.”
But he’s not decorating early for Christmas this year. Instead, he’s put out dozens of decorations in his front yard to remind those who pass by to remain hopeful during a time like this.
“I think right now folks don’t know how to feel about this," Nowicki says. " There’s so much uncertainty. Everyday it changes. The lights create excitement for folks and i figured, if they’re excited inside I’m putting some hope in them.”
Nowicki says he got the idea from a challenge he saw on Facebook. He also says ever since he put up his decorations, neighbors have said they feel inspired by the display.
But Nowicki says it’s just his way of shining light during a dark time.
“One way that I can go out and try to help folks during this time," he said. "I think that’s just the most important thing we can do right now. Is just to reach out to our friends and our neighbors and see and make sure everyone is okay and everyone is well and happy and healthy. And if there’s something we can do for someone to make sure they’re reaching out and doing it.”
