WTOC to host town hall with Rep. Buddy Carter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will be hosting a town hall with Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter.
The live event will be held on Tuesday, March 31, and the public’s help is needed to make it happen. We’re asking the community to send us the questions they want answered. Citizens can send those questions to townhall@wtoc.com and we’ll pick some of those questions ahead of time.
WTOC’s Dawn Baker will be in the studio with Representative Carter to get those questions answered. We’ll also be taking questions in real-time from our Facebook Live to ask the congressman.
The town hall will start at 7:30 p.m. right after THE News at 7. Catch it on-air and on all of our streaming platforms.
