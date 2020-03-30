Yard work leads to surge in Lowcountry fires

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) -People spending time at home may be taking the opportunity to get a few things done around the house.
The Burton Fire District is asking citizens to please be responsible before they decide to burn anything.
“We’re asking our community, please check with your local fire department for the burning ordinance,” said Burton Fire Captain Dan Byrne.
The Burton Fire District says all this time people are spending in quarantine has resulted in more fires than normal. They have responded to 7 “bush-trash-grass” calls since March 15th. Two of those were in the last 24 hours. The district has been surprised at the turn of events.
“One of the call volumes that has changed for us now that people are home more [is] a lot of people are cleaning up their yards finally because they’ve got time off," Byrne said. "We are seeing an uptick in the illegal burning of yard debris and that is spreading to brush fires and burning trash.”
Those who break the law could even be punished.
“It is illegal in Beaufort county to burn trash anywhere. So we have to take the trash to the dump," Byrne said. Illegally burning in Beaufort County can result in punishments from the Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.