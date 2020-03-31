Beaufort Co. deputies enforcing Gov. McMaster’s social distancing orders

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Most public places are closed at this point. But some areas, like parks, may still be accessible.
If you go by yourself and you are staying socially distance that is not too much of an issue. But if you were going in a group, especially with three or more people, officers may tell you to disperse, or worse, you could end up with a ticket or fine.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster closed down public waterways in the Lowcountry. Now, South Carolina DNR and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are working together.
They are adding the waterways to the areas in the region they are already keeping an eye out for.
“Assist other law-enforcement organizations with implementing the closures of boat landings or other facilities within their jurisdictions as needed.”
They are doing so to make sure people aren’t violating the regulation on having no more than three people.
“We can either issue a warning ticket or a citation, the fine can be up to $100 and 30 days in jail,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said.
They say it’s important to note there is some common sense to the ordinance.
“But if we see a group of 5 to 10 people on the beach, we will approach them and advise them of the governors orders that they can’t congregate in these groups. Of three more people,” Maj. Bromage said.
They know families can stay together. And typically, people listen.
“By and large we’ve gotten full compliance with our directives,” Maj. Bromage said.
They say the policies are in place to protect the larger community from COVID-19.
