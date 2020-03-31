Bulloch Co. man facing charges in connection to death of his nephew

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County’s sheriff says investigators don’t yet know what started a deadly family dispute. But he’s thankful they have a suspect in custody.
According to investigators, Shannon Antonio Postell is the uncle of the victim, Robert Keyjuan Lawson. Around 11 a.m. Monday, neighbors heard shots and saw Lawson in the front yard of 175 C. Brown Road.
They called 911 and deputies and EMT's got here to find Lawson dead. Neighbors described a man they'd seen walking away from the house.
The sheriff says deputies and K9 teams from Bulloch and Chatham County tracked for any sign of the man. Investigators later determined Lawson and Powell had an argument earlier and it was Powell neighbors had seen.
“Our guys got information a little later that he was back at his residence adjacent to 175, he was at 199 C. Brown Road,” Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown said.
Powell faces a charge of murder. The sheriff asks for anyone with information to contact his investigators.
He’ll remain in jail for a first appearance hearing, then wait for a bond hearing in Superior Court.
