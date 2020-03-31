Bulloch County establishes nightly curfew

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Commission is taking more action to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The county is enacting a curfew. It is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night. The curfew for Bulloch County is in effect through April 27, 2020.
Some exemptions to the curfew include the following:
a. Employees of public safety (including fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services, animal control, emergency management);
b. Employees of public works or public works contractors (roads, sanitation);
c. Employees of transportation and logistics;
d. Employees of hospitals and medical service providers;
e. Military services;
f. Employees of utility services;
g. Employees of the news media;
h. Employees of construction, building maintenance and repair contractors;
i. Employees of local industries and manufacturers traveling to and from their jobs;
j. Care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons;
k. Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving or distributing meals, and any other related services;
l. Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction;
m. Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the County;
n. Travel required by law enforcement or court order; and
o. Employees of grocery stores, convenience stores, or pharmacies.
