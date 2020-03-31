Bulloch County establishes nightly curfew

March 31, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 2:04 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Commission is taking more action to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The county is enacting a curfew. It is in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night. The curfew for Bulloch County is in effect through April 27, 2020.

Some exemptions to the curfew include the following:

a. Employees of public safety (including fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services, animal control, emergency management);

b. Employees of public works or public works contractors (roads, sanitation);

c. Employees of transportation and logistics;

d. Employees of hospitals and medical service providers;

e. Military services;

f. Employees of utility services;

g. Employees of the news media;

h. Employees of construction, building maintenance and repair contractors;

i. Employees of local industries and manufacturers traveling to and from their jobs;

j. Care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons;

k. Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving or distributing meals, and any other related services;

l. Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction;

m. Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the County;

n. Travel required by law enforcement or court order; and

o. Employees of grocery stores, convenience stores, or pharmacies.

Read the whole curfew order below.

