Chatham County reports first 2 COVID-19 deaths

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District announced the first two deaths associated with COVID-19. The 83-year-old male and 84-year-old female were both residents of Chatham County and both had existing medical conditions.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were 3,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in GA and more than than 700 people are in the hospital. Cases have appeared in areas all across Georgia, and more confirmed cases are expected as testing increases and the virus spreads.
