Chatham County works to flatten curve with new amendments to State of Emergency

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County officials are working to flatten the curve here locally.
Chatham Commission Chairman Al Scott signed an amendment to the county’s emergency declaration on Monday.
The main amendment allows county officials to control access at the airport, the bus station, the Amtrak station, and it gives the Georgia Ports Authority the right to do that if it chooses to do so.
Chatham Emergency Management Agency Dennis Jones says around 600 to 700 people arrive at the airport each day. He explained the process for travelers in detail.
“All persons who are entering the county who have been on a cruise ship, an airplane, a bus, or a train in the last 14 days are required to self-isolate and be in compliance with the CDC guidelines,” said Jones. “What we’re actually looking for is a temp of 100.4 or higher. That’ll be what determines if we take the next step. From there they’ll move to another terminal and they’ll be asked a questionnaire and then they’ll be on their way. We’ll have staff to follow up with them and see if they went to their primary care physician and see if there’s anything that needs to be followed up on.”
Jones says these added screenings will start once they’ve gotten protective equipment for employees who are doing those screenings. He says it’s been ordered and expects it to arrive this week, but that all depends on shipping.
