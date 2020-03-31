Chatham County works to flatten curve with new amendments to State of Emergency

“All persons who are entering the county who have been on a cruise ship, an airplane, a bus, or a train in the last 14 days are required to self-isolate and be in compliance with the CDC guidelines,” said Jones. “What we’re actually looking for is a temp of 100.4 or higher. That’ll be what determines if we take the next step. From there they’ll move to another terminal and they’ll be asked a questionnaire and then they’ll be on their way. We’ll have staff to follow up with them and see if they went to their primary care physician and see if there’s anything that needs to be followed up on.”