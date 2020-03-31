Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-31-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A warm front will lift north of the area as low pressure moves in from the west. A fast moving line of showers and storms moves in from the west. A few storms may reach severe limits with wind gusts over 60 mph and an isolated tornado is possible. Timing will be from 3-7pm. A cold front pushes through this evening and will bring an end to our severe weather threat. High pressure builds in Wednesday with much cooler and drier air. The high moves off the coast Thursday and we remain dry but warmer into the weekend.
Today will see mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms developing by 3pm. Highs 76-84.
Tonight will see storms ending by 8pm but a few showers may linger overnight, lows 50-55.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs 65-69.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 60.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.
