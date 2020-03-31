Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-31-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! A warm front will lift north of the area as low pressure moves in from the west. A fast moving line of showers and storms moves in from the west. A few storms may reach severe limits with wind gusts over 60 mph and an isolated tornado is possible. Timing will be from 3-7pm. A cold front pushes through this evening and will bring an end to our severe weather threat. High pressure builds in Wednesday with much cooler and drier air. The high moves off the coast Thursday and we remain dry but warmer into the weekend.