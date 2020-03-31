DHEC announces two additional coronavirus deaths, 151 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Monday there have been two additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 151 new cases.
One of the deaths was an elderly patient in Beaufort County who had underlying health conditions. The other was an elderly patient from Anderson County who also had underlying health conditions.
This brings the total number of deaths to 18 in South Carolina. Three of the deaths came from Horry County, while another three coronavirus-related deaths are in Florence County.
“We’re all in this together,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “Today’s announcement is a stark reminder of the serious threat that COVID-19 poses to our families, friends, and communities. We encourage all South Carolinians to continue to listen to the guidance of our public health professionals and to, when possible, stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
DHEC also announced there are 151 new cases bringing the statewide total to 925 cases in 41 counties. There is one new case in Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Anderson County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 24 cases
- Charleston County: 6 cases
- Chesterfield County: 2 cases
- Clarendon County: 2 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 1 case
- Dorchester County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 17 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 16 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 6 cases
- Marion County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 5 cases
- Pickens County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 40 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 4 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- York County: 7 cases
