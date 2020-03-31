Dialysis patient talks treatment during COVID-19 outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Right now, people are being told to shelter at home, but what about the people who still need to go to their doctor visits for necessary treatment? This is the case for one dialysis patient who says people need to stay home since she can’t.
Kelly Gilliard has had no kidneys for the last 8 years and goes for her dialysis treatment three days a week.
This means she has no choice but to leave her house.
Because of her medical condition, she says she’s at high risk and it could be terminal if she contracted the virus. Her treatments are looking much different now.
She says she can’t even see her son right now and is in complete isolation.
“Super, super scary because we are one of the, at least one of the, highest risk people. Everybody is required to wear a mask, all of the patients, all of the nurses, and even some of them have chosen to wear shields," said Gilliard.
Gilliard says it’s important for people to stay inside. She says even if you’re not at high risk you can pass the virus to someone like her who is.
