Dr. Amir Jamal Touré Recognized as a Southern Hero

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Amir Jamal Touré holds the titles of professor, doctor, cultural historian and advocate. Now, he has a new one to add to the list - hero.
Touré is one of thirty Southerners honored as heroes by Garden & Gun Magazine in its current issue.
The Savannah and Hilton Head native says it didn’t take him long to notice his Gullah Geechee culture was unique.
“It was as a child realizing that certain things that we did here in Savannah, Hilton Head, it was unique in the sense that the family, the elements, the things that we did, the way that we talked,” Touré said. "When people came here they said ‘Why do y’all sing your words?’ And I’m like, ‘Huh? Sing my words?’”
Touré has devoted his career to keeping the Gullah Geechee way of life alive and evolving for the next generation through education. A significant obstacle in Touré’s quest to educate is correcting false information that has been spread about the culture and its people.
“Another one that I’m going to say is that Gullah Geechee people are mainly on the islands. That’s incorrect. More Gullah Geechee people are on the mainland than on any island, and that’s been like that historically. We have had thousands of people in Savannah in the 1800s in Savannah. We’re not even talking about outside, in Chatham County, but in Savannah. It’s not just about saying ‘Oh, they were just people on the islands, and they were isolated.’ No, these people held on to their culture. Our ancestors held on to their culture. They kept it alive. Gullah Geechee people, the first time our language is written down, it occurs in a place called Savannah, Georgia.”
Out of all his accomplishments, Touré is most proud of his work with Geechee Kunda Cultural Center in Liberty County. He says it provided a gathering place for Gullah Geechee culture in Georgia. Now, visitors can easily see and learn about the rich culture in Liberty County.
“They began to understand like, ‘Wow, we can come off of 95 or come off of 17, and be right there getting our culture and our history.’”
Now, Touré is being honored for his hard work. Garden & Gun Magazine compiled a list of 30 Southern heroes making the South a better place. They named Touré, along with chefs and storytellers BJ Dennis and Sallie Ann Robinson, as three guardians of Gullah Geechee culture. Touré said he had no idea he was even being considered.
“It was absolutely stunning. BJ contacted me, Chef BJ Dennis, and he said ‘What are you doing? You need to be over there in Beaufort.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Ok, I’ll go to a round table.’ And he says, ‘Sallie Ann’s going to be there.’ So there so we sit and so we have the conversation, and so they say ‘Yeah, we’re going to do a special feature in Garden & Gun during the spring.’ They sent me the link, and I said, ‘Wait a minute, this is talking about 30 Southern heroes? Wait a minute.’ So I said, ‘Our round table conversations are going to come up.’ So I said, ‘It must be a separate article, so I’m going through to try to find it.’ And I’m like, ‘Look, number 16, Amir Jamal Touré, Southern hero?’ It was moving, because that shows that people understand that the work that we’ve been doing, that I’ve been doing, that points even outside of here. That sets the bar even higher for us to still go in regards to telling our story.”
Touré is not the only Southern hero from our viewing area! Ted Dennard, founder of the Savannah Bee Company, was also honored. So was Sarah Ross, who serves as the president of the Wormsloe Foundation. Sallie Ann Robinson is from Daufuskie Island.
