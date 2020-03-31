Dr. Amir Jamal Touré Recognized as a Southern Hero

“It was absolutely stunning. BJ contacted me, Chef BJ Dennis, and he said ‘What are you doing? You need to be over there in Beaufort.’ And I’m thinking, ‘Ok, I’ll go to a round table.’ And he says, ‘Sallie Ann’s going to be there.’ So there so we sit and so we have the conversation, and so they say ‘Yeah, we’re going to do a special feature in Garden & Gun during the spring.’ They sent me the link, and I said, ‘Wait a minute, this is talking about 30 Southern heroes? Wait a minute.’ So I said, ‘Our round table conversations are going to come up.’ So I said, ‘It must be a separate article, so I’m going through to try to find it.’ And I’m like, ‘Look, number 16, Amir Jamal Touré, Southern hero?’ It was moving, because that shows that people understand that the work that we’ve been doing, that I’ve been doing, that points even outside of here. That sets the bar even higher for us to still go in regards to telling our story.”