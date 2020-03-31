Families of local first responders impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - We all know first responders are on the front lines for day to day emergencies. Now COVID-19 is threatening not only their health but also the health of their families.
It's hard to deny that firefighters and EMS personnel put their lives on the line everyday.
However now with the coronavirus pandemic, the stress level of being the first person people call on is high.
“I have two little girls at home and I’m a single mother, so before we go home we try to get people and assure them that they need to change out of their uniform here and wear their regular civilian clothes homes,” said Richmond Hill Fire Operations Chief Michelle Meacham.
Meacham says every morning they start the day by cleaning door handles and other touch points like radios, but even still the fear is still there.
“I think the fear is always there, we just have to do our best to be diligent and safe, and keep our families safe, and the citizens safe, and watch out and watch everything that we do and make sure our hands are washed.”
With uncertainty in the minds of many first responders, it’s also taking a toll on many of their spouses as well.
“It’s been a little difficult just thinking we have two small boys as well, so the thought of him going out there and catching something as he’s cutting a car open or responding to a fire trying to keep everybody safe. It’s a little stressful.”
Jennifer Greene’s husband works for Savannah Fire and she’s cautious.
“I’m seeing how this is spreading so fast and how it’s been so deadly, it does seem to be affecting a lot of people mentally and the stress that you normally wouldn’t see," she said.
So though first responders may have a little bit more to worry about nowadays, and normal interactions have changed, no matter the department, they’re all getting through it together.
