First Alert Weather Day - Evening Severe Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day.
It’s quiet out there, to start, with a partly cloudy sky and pleasant temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Patchy fog is possible, but there will be no significant commute impacts.
Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures warm into the upper 70s by lunch-time and peak in the low to mid-80s in several spots. Some may stay in the upper 70s.
There is a Slight (2/5) Risk of severe weather area-wide late this afternoon and into the evening.
+ Isolated showers are possible between 1 and 4 p.m.
+ Several strong, to severe, storms are possible between 4 and 9 p.m.
There is a risk of damaging wind gusts to 65 MPH and an isolated tornado are possible with a few storms this evening. Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App. The risk of severe weather diminishes, quickly, from west to east after 8 or 9 p.m.
Rain, gradually, clears overnight and cooler, drier weather filters in Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.