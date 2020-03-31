First Alert Weather Day: Strong, severe storms sweep through Tuesday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Numerous showers and storms, including a few severe storms, are likely late this afternoon and evening.
There is a Slight (2/5) Risk of severe weather area-wide late this afternoon and into the evening.
+ Isolated showers are possible between 1 and 4 p.m.
+ Several strong, to severe, storms are possible between 4 and 9 p.m.
The risk of damaging wind gusts to 65 MPH and an isolated tornado are possible with a few storms this evening. There is a lesser risk of hail, but some hail up to the size of quarters, or so, may fall from the strongest storms.
Keep alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App. Do you commute around Metro Savannah between 5 and 7 p.m.? Check the latest weather forecast and severe weather alerts before leaving the office.
The risk of severe weather diminishes, quickly, from west to east after 8 or 9 p.m.
Rain, gradually, clears overnight and cooler, drier weather filters in Wednesday.
