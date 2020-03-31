Gov. McMaster schedules news briefing on state’s response to pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined by state public health officials for a media briefing Tuesday afternoon on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.
The briefing will take place at the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia at 4 p.m.
McMaster ordered the closure Monday afternoon of all public access points to the state’s beaches. McMaster signed an executive order that also closed all boat ramps and public access to rivers and lakes.
But he stopped short of a stay-at-home order.
Republican state House Speaker Jay Lucas says cities who passed their own stay-at-home orders need to trust the governor’s response to the coronavirus.
Democratic U.S. Rep Joe Cunningham of Charleston says a statewide stay-at-home order would end the uncertainty of local governments.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie announced a “Stay at Home” proclamation for his town Tuesday morning. The proclamation takes effect Thursday and runs for 14 days.
“We want to keep you home with your family now," Haynie said. "You are not stuck at home, you are safe at home.”
Meanwhile, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said there were no plans to issue a similar order for his city, saying the number of Coronavirus cases in North Charleston is relatively low when compared to other positive cases in the surrounding areas.
The city of Charleston passed its “Stay at Home” ordinance one week ago. It took effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
The last update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Monday afternoon listed 925 COVID-19 cases in the state. Officials say 18 people have died as a result of the virus.
The five counties with the most number of COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon were Richland, at 135; Charleston at 123; Kershaw at 99; Greenville at 88; and Beaufort at 74.
