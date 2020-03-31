How do hurricanes form?

There are many dangers associated with hurricanes including storm surge flooding, strong winds and tornadoes. Our hurricane threats come from storms in the Atlantic Basin which is made up of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricanes will generally be steered by the upper level wind currents. That is normally the Atlantic High pressure ridge for us. This will move storms from east to west in lower latitudes and west to east in higher latitudes. A weaker high pressure will keep storms further east. A stronger high pressure will push storms further south and west. The strength and position of the Atlantic Ridge fluctuates throughout the season. That’s why we need to pay close attention to the forecast as storms can form and move quickly.