Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

School shutdowns raise stakes of digital divide for students
WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — The pandemic that launched a massive, unplanned experiment with distance learning has created extraordinary hurdles for schoolchildren left behind by the digital divide. School districts and governments are now racing to give the millions of U.S. students without home internet a chance of keeping up. The nation's largest school districts, including Los Angeles and New York, are spending millions of dollars to provide devices and internet connections for students. Smaller districts are finding ways to boost wireless internet in school parking lots and distribute hot spots. Still, others are sticking with paper assignments and books because the digital equity issues are too much to overcome.
SC governor closes beach access; still no stay-at-home order
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's governor has ordered the closing of all public access points to the state's beaches. Gov Henry McMaster signed an executive order Monday that also closes all boat ramps and public access to rivers and lakes. The Republican governor again stopped short of a stay-at-home order. Republican state House Speaker Jay Lucas says cities who passed their own stay-at-home orders need to trust the governor's response to the coronavirus. Democratic U.S. Rep Joe Cunningham of Charleston says a statewide stay-at-home order would end the uncertainty of local governments. South Carolina now has 925 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.
SC candidates file as outbreak puts calendar in question
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The filing period for South Carolina’s 2020 primaries and November general election closed Monday, although the coronavirus outbreak has left in flux how exactly the elections will be carried out. Perhaps the most highly anticipated election contest coming up in South Carolina for 2020 is U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s pursuit of a fourth term in office. A general election matchup with Democrat Jaime Harrison all but certain, Graham has also drawn a handful of Republican challengers, as well as Constitution and Libertarian party opponents. All of South Carolina’s U.S. House members filed for re-election, with each drawing at least a handful of challengers from opposing parties.
3 found shot to death inside South Carolina home
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old and two adults all from the same family died in a shooting at a South Carolina home. Horry County Police said the bodies were found Sunday afternoon in a home near Surfside Beach. The Coroner''s Office identified the dead as 47-year-old Brian Brady, 42-year-old Krista Brady and 9-year-old Teagan Brady, All died from gunshots. Authorities did not say who might have fired the shots or what might have led to the shooting, but said there was no danger to the community.
Man found dead on SC gravel road, car found 11 miles away
LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found shot to death on a gravel road near a small South Carolina airstrip]. Lancaster County deputies say the victim's car was found in a ditch about 30 minutes later Sunday morning about 11 miles away. Investigators said the car was partially blocking U.S. Highway 521 near Kershaw and the body was found near Kirk Air Base. The name of the person killed was not released. An autopsy was ordered for Monday. Deputies say they have uncovered a lot of information and are optimistic they will charge someone soon.
Son, father arrested in hit-and-run that left SC hiker dead
MEGGETT, S.C. (AP) — A 22-year-old man and his father are free after posting bond Saturday for their alleged roles in the hit-and-run death of a South Carolina hiker. The Post and Courier reports Matthew Stipp faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, while his father, 47-year-old Peter Stipp, is accused of one count of accessory after the fact. Each was arrested Friday. It was unknown if either man is represented by an attorney. The younger Stipp is accused of hitting 30-year-old Matthew Baer the night of March 20. Baer's mother said he had been walking along S.C. Highway 165, preparing for a trek on the Appalachian Trail, when he was hit.