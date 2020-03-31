Memorial Health coworkers offer support to nurses amid coronavirus outbreak

“You know, I’m not solving any huge problems,” said Mary Jo Horton, Behavioral Health manager of Intensive Outpatients. “I’m certainly not solving any issues that they may have, I can’t change what their workday looks like, but if they can see my face and know, hey, Mary Jo’s here, how you doing, you want to chat for a minute? You want to sit and take a breath? I think that’s just that sense of acknowledgment that people recognize you is really critical.”