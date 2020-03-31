Memorial Health coworkers offer support to nurses amid coronavirus outbreak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nurses make rounds daily on their patients, even in the worst of times, they are there to help.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Health’s Behavioral Health staff wanted to be there for their coworkers. They stepped up to help by lending a listening ear.
From the minute they step on their floor, nurses need to be at the top of their game amid this coronavirus outbreak.
“The acuity of the patients that we’re caring for is very high,” said Karyn Clements, a Memorial Health ICU nurse of 21 years.
They are constantly giving 110% of themselves to caring for patients, but with that can come stress.
“We serve the community and we have a very important job to do, but we still have the same stressors that other families do,” said Clements.
Nurses not only are stressed about what happens inside the hospital like a potential surge, equipment needs, patient care, changing information and more, but also about their personal lives like family needs and more. It’s because of this mounting pressure their Behavioral Health co-workers decided to step in like never before.
“You know, I’m not solving any huge problems,” said Mary Jo Horton, Behavioral Health manager of Intensive Outpatients. “I’m certainly not solving any issues that they may have, I can’t change what their workday looks like, but if they can see my face and know, hey, Mary Jo’s here, how you doing, you want to chat for a minute? You want to sit and take a breath? I think that’s just that sense of acknowledgment that people recognize you is really critical.”
Horton now talks with the nurses daily, just to check in and see how they are doing. She acknowledges their feelings and offers coping strategies for stress like meditation, talking with teammates and more.
“It is totally okay to be worried,” said Horton. “It is totally okay to feel some stress that’s absolutely acceptable and we want people to have support and a life outside of work where they can be refreshed and fill back up so that when they are here they can focus, and so that’s the whole goal.”
Nurses say that listening ear and showing of support makes all the difference for their day. It recharges them.
“She is just there to listen and provide support,” said Karyn Clements, ICU nurse at Memorial. “And that is essential when you’re giving 110% to provide care for the patient, to know that somebody cares about you and has taken a minute to come by and listen and say thank you.”
Nurses like Karyn say they know they have to care for themselves to be able to fully care for others so that’s what makes this new partnership so important. She says as nurses, they are used to being the caregivers and are so appreciative of those who have stepped up to care for them.
