More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in SC; health officials announce 4 more related deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina reported 158 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday afternoon, bringing the state’s total to 1,083.
That word came from State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell at a news conference from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.
“We continue to work with healthcare providers to stay updated on the availability of hospital beds throughout our state,” Bell said. “As of earlier today, hospital beds were reported at approximately 54% of capacity.”
Cases now span across 42 of the state’s 46 counties.
The new cases reported Tuesday are located in the following counties:
- Abbeville County: 1 case
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 17 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 19 cases
- Clarendon County: 7 cases
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 4 cases
- Georgetown County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 18 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 13 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 13 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
- Sumter County: 5 cases
- York County: 13 cases
In terms of total cases, Richland County remains the hardest hit with 148. Charleston County reported a total of 142, and Greenville had 106 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
“A great deal of attention is be paid to case counts, and we remind everyone that these are not simply numbers: these are people," Bell said. ”In some way or another, the spread of Covid-19 is going to affect each and every one of us."
DHEC also announced four additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 22.
Three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions.
They were residents of Aiken, Calhoun, Marion, and York counties.
“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
