Over 3,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ga.

According to DPH, there are 25 positive cases in Chatham County, 17 in Glynn County, four in Effingham County, seven in Bryan County, five in Liberty County, one in Long County, one in Candler County, four in Camden County, three in Toombs County, two in Appling County, one in Bacon County, two in Bulloch County, one in Candler County, one in Jeff Davis, one in McIntosh County and two in Tattnall County.