Over 3,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 3,817 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Tuesday (3/31) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 108. A total of 818 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Over 16,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
According to DPH, there are 25 positive cases in Chatham County, 17 in Glynn County, four in Effingham County, seven in Bryan County, five in Liberty County, one in Long County, one in Candler County, four in Camden County, three in Toombs County, two in Appling County, one in Bacon County, two in Bulloch County, one in Candler County, one in Jeff Davis, one in McIntosh County and two in Tattnall County.
Two patients in Chatham County have died. A male and female over the age of 80 with underlying health issues.
DPH will release updated numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
WTOC is hosting a town hall with Rep. Buddy Carter on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. You can watch on-air and online.
Submit your questions for Rep. Carter below:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.