Pooler City Hall & Courts extend closure

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to continued concerns over COVID-19, and for the well-being of their employees and the public, all City of Pooler buildings and facilities will remain closed until further notice.
Pooler officials will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC, CEMA, and government officials.
You can refer to the City website at www.pooler-ga.gov for updates regarding COVID-19 and City building closures.
This closure includes Administrative Services at the Police and Fire Departments.
Pooler Municipal Court will also remain closed through the end of April, please look for your new court date via mail. Staff at City Hall and all Pooler facilities are still working diligently to answer your questions via phone and/or email.
