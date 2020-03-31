Proud to be a farmer: Knapp Boddiford

SCREVEN CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Farmers in our region face one of the strangest seasons in decades due to the weather and the pandemic.
Follow Knapp Boddiford around his family's farm and the history rings clear. He's been working in this Screven County soil all of his life.
“There’s actually a picture of me on my grandma’s refrigerator at four years old in the garden in front of my daddy’s house,” Knapp says.
This year, they’re still reeling from their wettest winter. They can finally start tilling dirt for the spring when they’d normally be finished with planting corn by now.
“As you can see, we haven’t even started yet and it might be end of the week before we even get started,” he says.
While the rest of the world watches and worries from the coronavirus, Knapp and other local farmers wait for fields to dry from so much rain. They can almost hear the clock ticking in their heads.
They’ll start a 60-day sprint to get more than 2,000 acres of corn, peanuts, and cotton planted.
“There’s a whole crew of people behind that tractor, keeping fertilizer to it, keeping seed to it,” Boddiford says. “It’s not just one person in the cab of the tractor. There’s a whole team behind him.”
He says concerns over COVID 19 have commodity prices down but he hopes they’ll recover by the end of the season. It’s that optimism that keeps him in agriculture.
“Every year you get to see the reward,” he says. “You get to see how we were behind, we pushed, we endured the entire season. In the end, you get to see the product you came out with.”
That reward is what makes Boddiford proud to be a Georgia Farmer.
