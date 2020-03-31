Richmond Hill organization helping restaurants by getting meals to first responders

"With something as pandemic and global as COVID-19, it's estimated that seven out of 10 local restaurants don't have the funds to stay afloat through the entire pandemic. We wanted to start a program that would give money back to our restaurants, so they're providing sandwiches for-profit so they can keep their lights on and pay their employees, while also providing sandwiches or whatever the meal it might be to our local first responders,” Belfry said.