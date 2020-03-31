Richmond Hill organization helping restaurants by getting meals to first responders

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A local organization in Richmond Hill is lending a hand and helping first responders and restaurants. The new program not only buys meals from local restaurants, but they are delivering them to local EMS in counties across the Coastal Empire.
With many local restaurants struggling to stay afloat during this pandemic, SD Gunner Fund members say operation “R&R” was the perfect way to help local restaurants and first responders.
What would normally be a face-to-face thank you, now has to be done from 6 feet away. SD Gunner Fund was started five years ago as a way to support first responders, exceptional children, and veterans.
Fund Advisory Board Chair Jess Belfry says with COVID-19 pandemic threatening many local restaurants and first responders on the front line, so they knew it was the perfect time to launch their new program operation R&R. Operation R&R stands for operation restaurants and responders and it's just that.
Belfry says they buy meals from various restaurants and deliver them to first responders in area counties including Chatham, Effingham, and Bryan.
"With something as pandemic and global as COVID-19, it's estimated that seven out of 10 local restaurants don't have the funds to stay afloat through the entire pandemic. We wanted to start a program that would give money back to our restaurants, so they're providing sandwiches for-profit so they can keep their lights on and pay their employees, while also providing sandwiches or whatever the meal it might be to our local first responders,” Belfry said.
Belfry says restaurants that participate in the program have agreed to have only one person preparing the meals for first responders and they wear a hairnet, gloves and a mask. She says they are hoping to deliver 400 meals by the end of the week.
