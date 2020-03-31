S.C. governor closes all non-essential businesses to help fight spread of coronavirus as cases rise

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster just made a sweeping executive order to close all businesses he deems non-essential in the state of South Carolina.
He is speaking live now from the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
The governor says unlike other states that have shared lengthy and confusing lists of essential businesses, he is instead sharing a list of non-essential businesses that will close.
“The virus is still spreading and still growing,” McMaster said. “We have to do everything we can... but not go too far and destroy businesses and jobs people are depending on.”
He added: “The bare minimum will close.”
The governor is closing businesses in three categories:
Entertainment – bowling alleys, night clubs, arcades, concert halls, theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers, tourist attractions including museums, racetracks , indoor children play areas (excluding daycares), adult entertainment venues, bingo halls, venues operated by social clubs
Athletic facilities and activities – fitness centers and gyms, spas and public pools, spectator sports, events that require shared sporting equipment, public playground equipment
Close contact service providers – barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail salons, spas, body art facilities, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, massage therapy
All other business, unless closed by other orders, may remain open.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) also shared the latest coronavirus case numbers for the state.
DHEC reported 158 new cases Tuesday -- meaning there are now 1,083 total cases of the virus in 42 of the state’s 46 counties. Eighteen people have died.
Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, says the public needs to remember these case numbers represent patients and people.
She said the desire of some to learn where people with positive cases live is a “disturbing distraction.” Bell said everyone in the state is at risk to catch the virus and so such information is not necessary.
Bell also said the CDC has reported community interventions are beginning to have an effect in some locations. However, there’s also growing evidence of infected persons spreading the disease before they have symptoms and even longer once they are ill.
As of Tuesday, about 54% of all available hospital beds in the state are being used, Bell said.
This interactive map will update shortly:
McMaster has taken action against the spread of the coronavirus in several stages.
Monday, he issued an executive order Monday closing all of the state’s beaches, as well as boat ramps, landings and other access points to the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.
Previous executive orders closed public schools, closed dine-in areas of restaurants and bars and called for visitors from the country’s hot spots to self-quarantine while in South Carolina.
While the governor has taken steps to stop the spread of the virus, some are saying it’s not enough.
Local governments across the state, and politicians from both sides of the aisle, have called on him to issue a statewide stay-at-home order. Tuesday’s order -- while not quite going that far -- is the biggest step in that direction to date.
Several local governments have issued their own stay-at-home orders -- including the City of Columbia.
Richland County Council will discuss such an order Tuesday during a special meeting at 6 p.m.
This story will be updated.
