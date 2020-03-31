U.S. Marshals seek man wanted for child molestation

LIBERT CO, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are looking for a man they say is wanted on charges of incest, rape, and child molestation.
Deputies are looking for Tony Graham. Graham is a black man standing at 5′9″ and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is thought to be driving a 2004 gold Chevy Express Van with a Georgia tag of RDE-8422. Please do not approach him as he is thought to be dangerous and possibly armed.
Please contact the Liberty County Warrants Division at 912-876-6411 or the U.S. Marshals service at 912-547-2787.
